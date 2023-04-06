Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.80-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.05-7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.72 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.80-$7.00 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on SAIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Science Applications International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.10.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $107.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.56. Science Applications International has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $524,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

