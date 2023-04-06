SCYNEXIS, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.42). The consensus estimate for SCYNEXIS’s current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on SCYX. Maxim Group boosted their price target on SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $3.56 on Thursday. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 6.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,173,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 333,250 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 274.9% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 454,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 333,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

