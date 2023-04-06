Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 211.40 ($2.63).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.48) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.69) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.36) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.86) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Serco Group Stock Performance

Shares of SRP opened at GBX 151.10 ($1.88) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 153.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85. The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,160.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 142.50 ($1.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 199 ($2.47).

Serco Group Increases Dividend

About Serco Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 1.92 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,307.69%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

