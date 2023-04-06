Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $284.29

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 284.29 ($3.53) and traded as low as GBX 227.40 ($2.82). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 228 ($2.83), with a volume of 987,929 shares trading hands.

Serica Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £906.11 million, a PE ratio of 343.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 238.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 283.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Latin bought 14,500 shares of Serica Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £39,150 ($48,621.46). 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

