ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for ServisFirst Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $51.25 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $50.98 and a one year high of $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.35.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director James J. Filler acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.28 per share, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,375,488.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 67.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

