ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.35. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $50.98 and a twelve month high of $93.83. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.50 million. Research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James J. Filler bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,375,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $31,122,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,867,000 after purchasing an additional 245,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after purchasing an additional 193,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after purchasing an additional 139,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 110,602 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

