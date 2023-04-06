SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 66.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,396 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Newmont by 1,075.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Newmont by 70.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Newmont by 64.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,180,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.06.

Newmont stock opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of -96.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -296.29%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

