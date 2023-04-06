SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Invests $338,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.2% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.10.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $92.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average is $73.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

