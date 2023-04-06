SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $146.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 124.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $106.35 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

