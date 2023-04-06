SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Southern Copper by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

Southern Copper Stock Performance

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock opened at $74.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average is $63.09. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $78.76.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.37. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.96%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

