Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 118.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.48 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

