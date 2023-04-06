Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,573 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $184.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $214.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.