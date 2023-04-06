Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,715 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

