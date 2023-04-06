SILVERspac (NASDAQ:SLVRU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

SILVERspac Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.

Institutional Trading of SILVERspac

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SILVERspac stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) by 1,349.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SILVERspac were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SILVERspac

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

