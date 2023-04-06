Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Simmons First National stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $309.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.05 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

