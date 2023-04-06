Simon Bruce Luxmoore Acquires 5,000 Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Stock

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,750.00.

IFP stock opened at C$20.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Interfor Co. has a 1-year low of C$19.75 and a 1-year high of C$39.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.78. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.55.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.07) by C($0.58). Interfor had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of C$810.36 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 0.8982283 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC raised shares of Interfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

