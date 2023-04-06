SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Acquired by Ursa Fund Management LLC

Ursa Fund Management LLC grew its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,770 shares during the period. SiriusPoint makes up about 1.4% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ursa Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SiriusPoint worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in SiriusPoint by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 108,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SiriusPoint by 83.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in SiriusPoint by 16.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in SiriusPoint by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in SiriusPoint by 26.7% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SiriusPoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

NYSE SPNT remained flat at $8.19 during trading hours on Thursday. 184,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

