SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,340 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $104.43 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

