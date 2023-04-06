SkyOak Wealth LLC Invests $211,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,742 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after buying an additional 770,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after acquiring an additional 755,445 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,972,000 after purchasing an additional 700,606 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,701,000 after purchasing an additional 101,128 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 308,191 shares of company stock valued at $44,752,732 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $162.86 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $171.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

