SkyOak Wealth LLC Invests $273,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $213.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

