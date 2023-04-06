SkyOak Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 548.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -56.69%.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

