SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 585 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 101,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $189.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $220.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.37 and a 200-day moving average of $185.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.