Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$3.25

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SOT.UN. Cormark reduced their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.60 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.05.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

TSE:SOT.UN traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,802. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.34. The stock has a market cap of C$195.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.12. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$2.17 and a 1 year high of C$5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.