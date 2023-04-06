SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

SLM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

SLM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. SLM has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,523,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SLM by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

