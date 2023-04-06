SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.22

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.22 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 19.66 ($0.24). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 19.20 ($0.24), with a volume of 3,566,083 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.81) price target on shares of SolGold in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

SolGold Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £582.00 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.99.

About SolGold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

