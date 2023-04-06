SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $2.46

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.46, but opened at $2.53. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 3,066,216 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOUN. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 10.6 %

The company has a market cap of $538.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric R. Ball purchased 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Majid Emami sold 33,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $83,357.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 381,388 shares in the company, valued at $945,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric R. Ball bought 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at $100,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 293,614 shares of company stock valued at $734,964 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

