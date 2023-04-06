SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Position Decreased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the second quarter worth $26,665,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter worth $18,609,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SouthState by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,483,000 after buying an additional 224,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SouthState news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $719,028.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,836 shares of company stock worth $9,974,384. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Stock Down 0.5 %

SSB stock opened at $69.42 on Thursday. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $66.56 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.62.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 29.01%. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 30.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on SouthState in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

SouthState Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Articles

