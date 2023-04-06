S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 3.1% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $39,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $32,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $341.40. 510,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $416.36.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

