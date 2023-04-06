SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Purchased by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 11,452.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of SPAB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,608. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $27.36.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

