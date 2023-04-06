SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,099 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 227,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 678,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.16. 982,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,968. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.06.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.