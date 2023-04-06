SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWGet Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,099 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 227,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 678,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.16. 982,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,968. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.06.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile



SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

