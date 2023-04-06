SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Boosted by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 113.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,053 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,555,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,372,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.07 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

