SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Bought by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $22,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTM. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 22,600.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 373.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $50.08. 121,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,831. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $55.43.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.