SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,036,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 929% from the previous session’s volume of 197,858 shares.The stock last traded at $33.18 and had previously closed at $33.08.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 85,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 57,478 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,364,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.