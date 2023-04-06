Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $229.17

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 229.17 ($2.85) and traded as low as GBX 209.78 ($2.61). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 212 ($2.63), with a volume of 202,725 shares traded.

Spire Healthcare Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 228.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 225.09. The company has a market cap of £862.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,700.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Spire Healthcare Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Spire Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Spire Healthcare Group

About Spire Healthcare Group

In related news, insider Justin Ash acquired 11,062 shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000.12 ($31,048.34). Company insiders own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.