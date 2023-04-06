Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Holdings Lowered by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 728,202 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 65,938 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for about 2.9% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $62,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 765,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 55,843 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Splunk by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 269,990 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,243,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $93.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,224. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $141.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.99.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

