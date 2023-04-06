Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,026,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,031,793 shares.The stock last traded at $12.85 and had previously closed at $12.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CXM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Sprinklr Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,480.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,480.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXM. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $88,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sprinklr by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,609 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,277,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its stake in Sprinklr by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

