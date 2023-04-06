Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Trading 3.1% Higher

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.77 and last traded at $32.77. 238,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 715,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.64.

Squarespace Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88.

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $768,042.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 745,440 shares in the company, valued at $20,126,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $768,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 745,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,126,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 7,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $177,316.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at $964,189.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,033 shares of company stock worth $2,916,352. Insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 317.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 399,710 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

