State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of State Street in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

STT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.35.

Shares of STT opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of State Street by 29.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of State Street by 14.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of State Street by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

