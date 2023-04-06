Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,883 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.38.

STLD opened at $103.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.88. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

