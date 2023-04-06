Stelco Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stelco in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s FY2023 earnings at $9.88 EPS.
Stelco Price Performance
Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$21.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.50.
Stelco Increases Dividend
