Stelco Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stelco in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s FY2023 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Price Performance

Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$21.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.50.

Stelco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.