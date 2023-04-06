Steph & Co. Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Steph & Co. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,219 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,463,000 after acquiring an additional 820,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,717,000 after acquiring an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,869,000 after acquiring an additional 470,181 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.27. 1,572,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $188.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.15 and a 200 day moving average of $153.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

