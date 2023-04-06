Steph & Co. Buys 659 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 35.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

AXIS Capital stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.50. 154,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.22%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

