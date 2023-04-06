Steph & Co. Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Steph & Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.68.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE EOG traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.94. 1,050,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,887,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

