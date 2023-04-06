Steph & Co. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Steph & Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Steph & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 277,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.26. 18,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,379. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.30 and a 1 year high of $158.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.74.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

