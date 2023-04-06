Steph & Co. Lowers Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Steph & Co. cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,339 shares during the period. Steph & Co. owned 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCHP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $287,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 72.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 218.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter.

TCHP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.92. 50,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,153. The company has a market capitalization of $307.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.11. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

