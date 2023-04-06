Steph & Co. Makes New $188,000 Investment in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REZI. Amundi purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 539.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

REZI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.35. 446,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,185. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

REZI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insider Transactions at Resideo Technologies

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $64,941.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $64,941.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.