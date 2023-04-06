Steph & Co. Raises Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,621,000 after buying an additional 1,497,877 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,515,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,529,000 after buying an additional 1,273,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 2,460.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,278,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,278,000 after buying an additional 1,228,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.3 %

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 613.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.