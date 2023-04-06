Steph & Co. Sells 1,392 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Steph & Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.56. 2,376,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,884,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

