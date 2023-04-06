Steph & Co. Takes $210,000 Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $193,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Endeavor Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.89.

In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $97,122.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at $861,923.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $355,248.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at $628,920.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,926 shares of company stock worth $731,248. Corporate insiders own 84.67% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,708,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,857. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

