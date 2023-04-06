Steph & Co. Takes $210,000 Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $193,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Endeavor Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.
Insider Activity
Endeavor Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EDR traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,708,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,857. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88.
Endeavor Group Profile
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
- Lamb Weston Serves Sizzling Report; Rally Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.