Steph & Co. Trims Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Steph & Co. decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.62. 57,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.55 and its 200 day moving average is $222.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

